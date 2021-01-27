Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,014.75 ($26.32).

RAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Mark P. Nicholls acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,110 shares of company stock worth $1,620,660.

Shares of LON:RAT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The company had a trading volume of 191,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,533. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,045 ($26.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,556.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £911.73 million and a PE ratio of 27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

About Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.