Raymond James Analysts Give good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) stock opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58. good natured Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.38.

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

