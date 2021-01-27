Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) alerts:

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$585.53 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

About Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.