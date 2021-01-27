Raymond James Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $41.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OZK. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after acquiring an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 109.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 215,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

