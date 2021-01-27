Raymond James Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $89.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

