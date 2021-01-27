Raymond James Increases Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $60.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.