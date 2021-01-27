Raymond James Increases Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$37.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.28.

Shares of INE traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.98. The company had a trading volume of 383,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.2992429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

