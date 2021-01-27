Raymond James Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Outperform

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

