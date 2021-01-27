Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

