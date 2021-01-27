Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 387,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.