Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LafargeHolcim (HCMLY)

1/22/2021 – LafargeHolcim had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – LafargeHolcim had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – LafargeHolcim had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2021 – LafargeHolcim is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – LafargeHolcim had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2020 – LafargeHolcim is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 19,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. LafargeHolcim Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

