Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

1/25/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/20/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. Adient’s sale of its fabrics business aligns with the company’s continuing strategy of focusing on its core, high-volume seating business. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s plans to stabilize and improve their launch performance, such as ensuring adequate on-time staffing, increase focus on change management, enhance readiness and program reviews and early escalation of potential issues, bode well. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business Hence, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

12/17/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business However, sagging foreign sales and production will continue to adversely impact Adient’s foreign revenue mix. Also, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large, which may dent the firm’s earnings. Furhter, declining exports to Thailand and Japan is likely to dent the company’s earnings. Unfavorable foreign currency translations and high debt levels are other headwinds. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

12/2/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $38.00.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 20,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,840. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adient by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Adient by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

