Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondi (MONDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS: MONDY) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2021 – Mondi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2021 – Mondi had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2021 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS MONDY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

