Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF):

1/21/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

1/20/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

1/14/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

1/14/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

12/17/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/7/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/7/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/3/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. Bureau Veritas SA has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

