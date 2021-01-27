Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

