Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,468.33 or 1.00127258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

