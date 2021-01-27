Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $79.03. 1,424,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,338,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.