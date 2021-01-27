Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,554 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.70. 557,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

