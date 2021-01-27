Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,603 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,349,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 38,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,966. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

