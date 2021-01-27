Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 97 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

MPWR traded down $15.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.42. 4,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.