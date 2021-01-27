Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

