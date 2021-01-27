Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.66. 967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.43 and its 200 day moving average is $234.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

