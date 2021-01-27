Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $5.12 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 827,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,959 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

