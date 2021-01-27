Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,262 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 3,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,810. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.