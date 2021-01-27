Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.22. 156,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

