Reef (REEF) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $55.49 million and approximately $41.88 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00910722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.33 or 0.04358757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017986 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.