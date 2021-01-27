Regal Beloit Co. (RBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 16th

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.91. 196,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

