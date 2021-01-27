Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.81. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 67,842 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

