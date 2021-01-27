Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 868,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 875,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

