Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.67). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,315. The stock has a market cap of $527.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $75,117.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,563 shares of company stock worth $6,743,545 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

