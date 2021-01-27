Renaissance Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

