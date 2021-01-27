Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,956 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

