Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.