Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 687,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

