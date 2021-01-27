Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

