Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of DHR opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

