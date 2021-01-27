RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

RNR stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. 9,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,518. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.