RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.98. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

