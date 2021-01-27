Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 846,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,072. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Get Renasant alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.