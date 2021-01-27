ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 21.9%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares dropped 21.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 20,775,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 6,105,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $915.68 million, a PE ratio of -116.81 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

