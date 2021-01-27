ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -23.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

