Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTOKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.84.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

