Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

FRBK opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.