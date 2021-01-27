Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

FCEL opened at $21.64 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 583,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

