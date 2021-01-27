Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after buying an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $546,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

