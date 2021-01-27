Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

