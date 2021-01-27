Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.07. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

