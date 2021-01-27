Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

NYSE CCI opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

