Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (IFXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR: IFXA):

1/19/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €34.50 ($40.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

