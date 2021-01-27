Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (VII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE: VII) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/11/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.50.

1/7/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.

12/16/2020 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00.

Shares of TSE VII opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.88. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. Analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

